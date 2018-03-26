Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for American Campus Communities (ACC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE: ACC) recently:

3/16/2018 – American Campus Communities had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

3/13/2018 – American Campus Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2018 – American Campus Communities was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

2/26/2018 – American Campus Communities had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sandler O’Neill. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2018 – American Campus Communities was upgraded by analysts at Hilliard Lyons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2018 – American Campus Communities was given a new $50.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $37.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,494,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,323. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $5,151.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.74, a P/E/G ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.24. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $49.93.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.28 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

American Campus Communities, Inc is a self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segments include Wholly-Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. It is engaged in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties.

