Analyzing Cirrus Logic (CRUS) and ON Semiconductor (ON)

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.2% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ON Semiconductor and Cirrus Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON Semiconductor 14.63% 21.88% 7.27% Cirrus Logic 11.89% 22.60% 18.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ON Semiconductor and Cirrus Logic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON Semiconductor 1 7 11 0 2.53 Cirrus Logic 2 2 7 0 2.45

ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $23.76, suggesting a potential downside of 7.35%. Cirrus Logic has a consensus target price of $61.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.13%. Given Cirrus Logic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cirrus Logic is more favorable than ON Semiconductor.

Volatility & Risk

ON Semiconductor has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ON Semiconductor and Cirrus Logic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON Semiconductor $5.54 billion 1.97 $810.70 million $1.87 13.72 Cirrus Logic $1.54 billion 1.70 $261.20 million $2.78 14.81

ON Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Cirrus Logic. ON Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cirrus Logic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ON Semiconductor beats Cirrus Logic on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation offers a portfolio of sensors, power management, connectivity, custom and system on chip (SoC), analog, logic, timing, and discrete devices. The Company’s segments include Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group offers a range of discrete, module and integrated semiconductor products. The Analog Solutions Group designs and develops analog, mixed-signal and logic application specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and application specific standard products (ASSPs), and power solutions. The Image Sensor Group designs and develops complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) and charge-coupled device (CCD) image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, and actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for various end users in the automotive, industrial, consumer, wireless, medical, and aerospace/defense markets.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc. is engaged in providing integrated circuits (ICs) for audio and voice signal processing applications. The Company develops analog and mixed-signal ICs for a range of customers. The Company offers two product lines: Portable Audio, and Non-Portable Audio and Other. The Company’s primary facility housing engineering, sales and marketing, and administration functions is located in Austin, Texas. The Company offers products through both direct and indirect sales channels across the world. The Company’s portable audio products include analog and mixed-signal components designed for mobile devices including smartphones, tablets, digital headsets, wearables, smart accessories and portable media players. Its non-portable audio and other products include analog and mixed-signal components targeting the consumer market, including smart home applications, and the automotive, energy and industrial markets.

