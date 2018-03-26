Analyzing Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) and Harte Hanks (HHS)

Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) and Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cardlytics and Harte Hanks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardlytics N/A N/A N/A Harte Hanks -10.90% -152.65% -4.29%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cardlytics and Harte Hanks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardlytics $130.37 million 2.53 -$19.64 million N/A N/A Harte Hanks $383.91 million 0.15 -$41.86 million ($6.73) -1.39

Cardlytics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Harte Hanks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cardlytics and Harte Hanks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardlytics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Harte Hanks 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cardlytics currently has a consensus price target of $22.40, suggesting a potential upside of 35.59%. Given Cardlytics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cardlytics is more favorable than Harte Hanks.

Summary

Cardlytics beats Harte Hanks on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The Company delivers relevant and measurable marketing analysis with purchase data from over financial institutions. The purchase data includes debit, credit, and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions (FI). It provides personalized offers and suggestions for FI consumers on their purchase.

Harte Hanks Company Profile

Harte Hanks, Inc. (Harte Hanks) is a multi-channel marketing company. The Company’s Customer Interaction business offers a range of marketing services, in media from direct mail to e-mail, including agency and digital services; database marketing solutions and business-to-business lead generation; direct mail, and contact centers. Its agency services are customer engagement agencies specializing in direct and digital communications for both consumer and business-to-business markets. The Company’s digital solutions integrate online services within the marketing mix and include search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, e-mail, e-commerce and interactive relationship management and a range of other services that support its core businesses.

