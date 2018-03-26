Analyzing KapStone Paper and Packaging (KS) & Smurfit Kappa Group (SMFKY)

KapStone Paper and Packaging (NYSE: KS) and Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares KapStone Paper and Packaging and Smurfit Kappa Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KapStone Paper and Packaging 7.34% 13.31% 3.89% Smurfit Kappa Group 4.93% 16.69% 4.77%

Dividends

KapStone Paper and Packaging pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Smurfit Kappa Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. KapStone Paper and Packaging pays out 16.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Smurfit Kappa Group pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KapStone Paper and Packaging and Smurfit Kappa Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KapStone Paper and Packaging $3.32 billion 1.02 $243.50 million $2.46 14.09 Smurfit Kappa Group $9.67 billion 1.03 $471.05 million $2.01 20.87

Smurfit Kappa Group has higher revenue and earnings than KapStone Paper and Packaging. KapStone Paper and Packaging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smurfit Kappa Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

KapStone Paper and Packaging has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smurfit Kappa Group has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.9% of KapStone Paper and Packaging shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Smurfit Kappa Group shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of KapStone Paper and Packaging shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for KapStone Paper and Packaging and Smurfit Kappa Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KapStone Paper and Packaging 0 8 1 0 2.11 Smurfit Kappa Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

KapStone Paper and Packaging presently has a consensus price target of $29.33, suggesting a potential downside of 15.34%. Given KapStone Paper and Packaging’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KapStone Paper and Packaging is more favorable than Smurfit Kappa Group.

Summary

KapStone Paper and Packaging beats Smurfit Kappa Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Company Profile

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation is a producer of containerboard and the kraft paper in North America. The Company operates through two segments: Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment manufactures and sells a range of containerboard, corrugated products and specialty paper for industrial and consumer markets. The Distribution segment, which operates under the Victory and Golden State Container trade names, provides its customers packaging solutions and services and distributes corrugated packaging materials and other specialty packaging products, which include stretch film, void fill, carton sealing tape and other specialty tapes. The Company produces a range of products ranging from basic corrugated shipping containers to specialized packaging. The Company also produces packaging for fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. The company operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. It offers containerboards, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid boards, graphic boards, and bag-in-box. The company's product portfolio includes containerboards, including brown kraftliners, brown testliners, recycled flutings, semi chemical flutings, and white top kraftliners and testliners; core boards, corrugated sheet boards, folding carton sheet boards, kraft papers, preprinted liners, printing and writing papers, sack kraft papers, and solid board sheets; and standard, food, consumer, industrial, postal, protective, and retail packaging products, as well as paper bags and sacks, and point of sale displays packaging products. It also provides recovering paper and board for manufacture of packaging products, as well as offers pulp and seedlings; and packing machines, such as bag-in-box, corrugated and solid board, and folding carton machines. The company serves food, beverage, and household consumables sectors. Smurfit Kappa Group plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

