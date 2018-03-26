Analyzing National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) and Its Peers

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS: NTIOF) is one of 97 publicly-traded companies in the “BANKS-MAJOR” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare National Bank of Canada to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for National Bank of Canada and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank of Canada 0 1 1 0 2.50 National Bank of Canada Competitors 1120 4443 4659 227 2.38

As a group, “BANKS-MAJOR” companies have a potential upside of 6.56%. Given National Bank of Canada’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe National Bank of Canada has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of National Bank of Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of shares of all “BANKS-MAJOR” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of shares of all “BANKS-MAJOR” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

National Bank of Canada has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bank of Canada’s rivals have a beta of 1.07, suggesting that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

National Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $1.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. National Bank of Canada pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BANKS-MAJOR” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 36.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares National Bank of Canada and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank of Canada 21.22% 18.93% 0.88% National Bank of Canada Competitors -16.12% -13.29% 0.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Bank of Canada and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank of Canada $6.85 billion $1.48 billion 11.00 National Bank of Canada Competitors $26.83 billion $4.66 billion 13.97

National Bank of Canada’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than National Bank of Canada. National Bank of Canada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

National Bank of Canada rivals beat National Bank of Canada on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada (the Bank) is an integrated group, which provides financial services to consumers, small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large corporations in its domestic market and also offers specialized services internationally. The Bank’s segments are Personal and Commercial, which includes the banking, financing and investing services offered to individuals and businesses, as well as insurance operations; Wealth Management, which consists of investment solutions, trust services, banking services, lending services and other wealth management solutions offered through internal and third-party distribution networks; Financial Markets, which includes banking services, investment banking services and financial solutions for institutional clients, and Other, which includes treasury operations, including the Bank’s asset and liability management, liquidity management and funding operations; certain non-recurring items, and the unallocated portion of corporate units.

