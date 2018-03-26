Critical Contrast: Penn Virginia (PVAC) & The Competition

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ: PVAC) is one of 170 public companies in the “OIL-EXP&PROD” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Penn Virginia to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Penn Virginia and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Penn Virginia $160.05 million $32.66 million 16.45 Penn Virginia Competitors $1.28 billion $86.30 million 5.56

Penn Virginia’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Penn Virginia. Penn Virginia is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Penn Virginia has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penn Virginia’s rivals have a beta of 0.77, suggesting that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Penn Virginia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of shares of all “OIL-EXP&PROD” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “OIL-EXP&PROD” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Penn Virginia and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn Virginia 20.56% 20.39% 10.04% Penn Virginia Competitors 4.14% 190.92% 87.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Penn Virginia and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn Virginia 0 1 3 0 2.75 Penn Virginia Competitors 1297 6110 9551 268 2.51

Penn Virginia presently has a consensus target price of $55.67, indicating a potential upside of 55.28%. As a group, “OIL-EXP&PROD” companies have a potential upside of 24.40%. Given Penn Virginia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Penn Virginia is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Penn Virginia beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. The company also has operations in the Granite Wash in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2017, it had total proved reserves of approximately 73 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 500 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 124,000 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests. Penn Virginia Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

