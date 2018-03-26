Analyzing Palomar Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:PMTI) and Sientra (SIEN)

Palomar Medical Technologies (NASDAQ: PMTI) and Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) are both small-cap healthcare companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Palomar Medical Technologies alerts:

77.4% of Sientra shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Sientra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Palomar Medical Technologies and Sientra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A Sientra -175.22% -107.35% -55.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Palomar Medical Technologies and Sientra’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A ($0.27) -49.67 Sientra $36.54 million 4.92 -$64.02 million ($3.34) -2.74

Palomar Medical Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sientra. Palomar Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sientra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Palomar Medical Technologies has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sientra has a beta of -1.1, suggesting that its share price is 210% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Palomar Medical Technologies and Sientra, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Sientra 0 1 5 0 2.83

Sientra has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.01%. Given Sientra’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sientra is more favorable than Palomar Medical Technologies.

Summary

Sientra beats Palomar Medical Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Palomar Medical Technologies Company Profile

Palomar Medical Technologies, Inc. (Palomar) is a researcher and developer of aesthetic light-based systems for hair removal and other cosmetic procedures, including both lasers and high powered lamps. The Company offers a range of products based on technologies that include, but are not limited to: hair removal; body sculpting, including laser-assisted liposuction; removal of vascular lesions, such as rosacea, spider veins, port wine stains and hemangiomas; wrinkle reduction; removal of leg veins; removal of benign pigmented lesions, such as age and sun spots, freckles and melasma; tattoo removal; acne treatment; skin resurfacing, pseudofolliculitis barbae (PFB) treatment; treatment of red pigmentation in hypertrophic and keloid scars; treatment of verrucae, skin tags and seborrheic keratosis; skin tightening through soft tissue coagulation; scars, and other skin treatments. In June 2013, Cynosure Inc announced the completion of its acquisition of Palomar Medical Technologies Inc.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures, which it offers in over 190 variations of shapes, sizes and textures. The Company sells its breast implants and breast tissue expanders, or breast products to plastic surgeons. Its breast implants are primarily used in elective procedures, which are generally performed on a cash-pay basis. TRUE Texture provides texturing on the implant shell that is designed to reduce the incidence of malposition, rotation and capsular contracture. The Company also offers breast tissue expanders and a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. The Company offers a range of HSC+ breast implants, including anatomically shaped textured, round textured and round smooth. The Company also offers miraDry system, the device to reduce underarm sweat, odor and permanently reduce hair of all colors.

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.