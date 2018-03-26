Analyzing Washington Prime Group (WPG) & Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

Washington Prime Group (NYSE: WPG) and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

91.9% of Washington Prime Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Washington Prime Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Washington Prime Group and Omega Healthcare Investors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Prime Group $758.12 million 1.52 $197.06 million $0.99 6.27 Omega Healthcare Investors $908.39 million 5.68 $100.41 million $0.50 51.94

Washington Prime Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Omega Healthcare Investors. Washington Prime Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omega Healthcare Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Washington Prime Group has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Washington Prime Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.1%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Washington Prime Group pays out 101.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 528.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Washington Prime Group has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Washington Prime Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Prime Group and Omega Healthcare Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Prime Group 25.53% 18.15% 4.15% Omega Healthcare Investors 11.06% 2.48% 1.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Washington Prime Group and Omega Healthcare Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Prime Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 Omega Healthcare Investors 1 3 3 0 2.29

Washington Prime Group currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.82%. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.44%. Given Washington Prime Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Washington Prime Group is more favorable than Omega Healthcare Investors.

Summary

Washington Prime Group beats Omega Healthcare Investors on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. Washington Prime Group<sup>®</sup> is a registered trademark of the Company. Learn more at www.washingtonprime.com.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.