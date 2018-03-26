AnarchistsPrime (ACP) Price Hits $0.0070

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One AnarchistsPrime coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and C-CEX. AnarchistsPrime has a market cap of $30,547.00 and approximately $129.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AnarchistsPrime has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AnarchistsPrime alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00072437 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000280 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000472 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime Coin Profile

AnarchistsPrime is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime. The official website for AnarchistsPrime is www.anarchistsprime.info.

Buying and Selling AnarchistsPrime

AnarchistsPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is not currently possible to purchase AnarchistsPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnarchistsPrime must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnarchistsPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AnarchistsPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnarchistsPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.