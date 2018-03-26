ANRYZE Market Capitalization Tops $0.00 (RYZ)

ANRYZE (CURRENCY:RYZ) traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last seven days, ANRYZE has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ANRYZE has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of ANRYZE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANRYZE token can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002724 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00716686 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012670 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00038093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00143288 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00185795 BTC.

ANRYZE Profile

ANRYZE’s launch date was June 15th, 2017. ANRYZE’s total supply is 112,500,000 tokens. ANRYZE’s official Twitter account is @anryze and its Facebook page is accessible here. ANRYZE’s official message board is medium.com/anryze. The official website for ANRYZE is anryze.com.

Buying and Selling ANRYZE

ANRYZE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex. It is not currently possible to purchase ANRYZE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANRYZE must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANRYZE using one of the exchanges listed above.

