Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 27,500 Shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.91 per share, for a total transaction of $712,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 92,093 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,424,808.69.

On Monday, March 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 70,209 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,846,496.70.

Shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.43. 436,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,802. Appian Corp has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $43.26.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.78 million. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Appian Corp will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays cut shares of Appian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Appian by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Appian during the third quarter worth $205,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Appian by 421.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Georgetown University bought a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides a low-code software development platform as a service that enables organizations to develop applications. Through Company’s platform, organizations can design, build and implement, enterprise-grade custom applications. Decision makers can reimagine their products, services, processes and customer interactions.

