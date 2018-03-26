Applied Materials (AMAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.45 Billion

Analysts expect that Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) will report sales of $4.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.46 billion and the lowest is $4.45 billion. Applied Materials posted sales of $3.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year sales of $4.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.42 billion to $17.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.67 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $17.18 billion to $19.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.08 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $922,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,161.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ali Salehpour sold 125,125 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $6,440,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,716 shares of company stock valued at $16,850,796 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 461,793 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,607,000 after purchasing an additional 38,960 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,119,749 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $318,778,000 after acquiring an additional 64,186 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,097,037 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $630,146,000 after acquiring an additional 650,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 49,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.24. 3,456,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,893,782. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $62,452.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

