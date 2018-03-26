Arca Biopharma (ABIO) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Arca Biopharma earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.1722620794002 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

ABIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arca Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Arca Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ ABIO) traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 714,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.44. Arca Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.76.

Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18.

In other news, major shareholder Ravi Viswanathan sold 1,460,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $730,104.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Arca Biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc (ARCA) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is principally focused on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a beta-blocker and mild vasodilator that the Company is evaluating in a clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation (AF) in patients with heart failure with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction (HFREF).

