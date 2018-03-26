Arconic (ARNC) and Pan American Silver (PAAS) Head to Head Survey

Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) and Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Arconic and Pan American Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arconic -0.57% 11.29% 3.20% Pan American Silver 15.02% 5.03% 3.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Arconic and Pan American Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arconic 0 3 5 0 2.63 Pan American Silver 0 0 11 0 3.00

Arconic presently has a consensus target price of $30.25, suggesting a potential upside of 29.38%. Pan American Silver has a consensus target price of $21.55, suggesting a potential upside of 34.10%. Given Pan American Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pan American Silver is more favorable than Arconic.

Volatility and Risk

Arconic has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pan American Silver has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.5% of Arconic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Arconic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arconic and Pan American Silver’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arconic $12.96 billion 0.87 -$74.00 million ($0.22) -106.27 Pan American Silver $816.83 million 3.01 $120.99 million $0.79 20.34

Pan American Silver has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arconic. Arconic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pan American Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Arconic pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Pan American Silver pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Arconic pays out -109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pan American Silver pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Arconic is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Pan American Silver beats Arconic on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc., formerly Alcoa Inc., is engaged in lightweight metals engineering and manufacturing. The Company operates through three segments: Global Rolled Products, Engineered Products and Solutions, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. Its multi-material products, which include aluminum, titanium and nickel, are used around the world in markets, such as aerospace, automotive, commercial transportation and packaging. The Global Rolled Products segment produces a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for the aerospace, automotive, commercial transportation, brazing and industrial markets. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment develops and manufactures products for the aerospace (commercial and defense), commercial transportation and power generation end markets. The Transportation and Construction Solutions segment produces products that are used in the non-residential building and construction and commercial transportation end markets.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper. The Company’s operating properties in Mexico include La Colorada Mine, Dolores and Alamo Dorado. The Company’s operating properties in Peru include Huaron Mine and Morococha Mine. The Company’s operating properties in Bolivia include San Vicente. The Company’s operating properties in Argentina include Manantial Espejo. The Company’s development properties include Navidad Property. The La Colorada underground silver mine is located in the Chalchihuites district in Zacatecas State, Mexico, approximately 99 kilometers south of Durango and 156 kilometers northwest of Zacatecas. The La Colorada consists of approximately 60 claims totaling approximately 8,400 hectares.

