Arista Networks (ANET) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Arista Networks earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 44.8392915234237 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.60.

Shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) traded up $6.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $270.98. 1,042,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,561. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $128.66 and a 52-week high of $311.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19,518.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. Arista Networks had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 25.86%. The firm had revenue of $467.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $198,592.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $106,245.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,243.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,166 shares of company stock worth $26,034,235 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/arista-networks-anet-getting-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a supplier of cloud networking solutions that use software innovations to address the needs of Internet companies, cloud service providers and data centers for enterprise support. It develops, markets and sells cloud networking solutions, which consist of its Gigabit Ethernet switches and related software.

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.