Artesian Resources (ARTNA) & The Competition Head to Head Review

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ: ARTNA) is one of 17 public companies in the “UTIL-WATER SPLY” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Artesian Resources to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Artesian Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Artesian Resources pays out 62.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “UTIL-WATER SPLY” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 55.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Artesian Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artesian Resources 17.00% 10.36% 3.13% Artesian Resources Competitors 8.27% 9.06% 2.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.8% of Artesian Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of shares of all “UTIL-WATER SPLY” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Artesian Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “UTIL-WATER SPLY” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Artesian Resources has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artesian Resources’ rivals have a beta of 0.46, meaning that their average stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Artesian Resources and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Artesian Resources $82.24 million $13.98 million 23.98 Artesian Resources Competitors $3.27 billion $157.36 million 11.91

Artesian Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Artesian Resources. Artesian Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Artesian Resources and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artesian Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Artesian Resources Competitors 94 266 284 17 2.34

Artesian Resources presently has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.23%. As a group, “UTIL-WATER SPLY” companies have a potential upside of 6.43%. Given Artesian Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Artesian Resources is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Artesian Resources rivals beat Artesian Resources on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries offer water, wastewater and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The Company distributes and sells water, including water for public and private fire protection, to residential, commercial, industrial, municipal and utility customers in the states of Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania. The Company also provides wastewater services to customers in Delaware. In addition, the Company provides contract water and wastewater operations, and water, sewer and internal Service Line Protection Plans. As of December 31, 2016, the Company was the holding company of five regulated public utilities: Artesian Water Company, Inc., Artesian Water Pennsylvania, Inc., Artesian Water Maryland, Inc., Artesian Wastewater Management, Inc. and Artesian Wastewater Maryland, Inc., and three non-regulated subsidiaries: Artesian Utility Development, Inc., Artesian Development Corporation and Artesian Consulting Engineers, Inc.

