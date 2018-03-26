Ascent Capital Group (NASDAQ:ASCMA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ascent Capital Group (NASDAQ:ASCMA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, March 15th.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascent Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Ascent Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ascent Capital Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Shares of ASCMA stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The company has a market cap of $52.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.56. Ascent Capital Group has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $17.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ascent Capital Group by 1,894.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ascent Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Ascent Capital Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ascent Capital Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 23,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Ascent Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Ascent Capital Group Company Profile

Ascent Capital Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Monitronics International, Inc (MONI) and LiveWatch Security, LLC (LiveWatch). The Company’s segments include MONI, LiveWatch and Other Activities. The MONI segment is primarily engaged in the business of providing security alarm monitoring services: monitoring signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts and other events through security systems at subscribers’ premises, as well as providing customer service and technical support.

