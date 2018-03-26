Athersys (ATHX) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Athersys earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.7049779832863 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Athersys alerts:

Athersys (NASDAQ ATHX) traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.90. 106,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of -0.57. Athersys has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.63.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. Athersys had a negative net margin of 869.50% and a negative return on equity of 123.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Athersys will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATHX. ValuEngine raised shares of Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Athersys in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th.

In other news, insider William Lehmann, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $26,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 481,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,928.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Harrington sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/athersys-athx-earns-daily-media-sentiment-score-of-0-21-updated.html.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc is an international biotechnology company that is focused primarily in the field of regenerative medicine. The Company’s MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, is its lead platform product and is in later-stage clinical development. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular disease, inflammatory and immune disorders, certain pulmonary conditions and other conditions where the standard of care is limited or inadequate for many patients.

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.