Augur Trading 0.9% Lower This Week (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Augur token can now be bought for approximately $32.37 or 0.00400004 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, Mr. Exchange, Qryptos and Liqui. Augur has a market cap of $356.02 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Augur has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Augur alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002798 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00720667 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015044 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012380 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00038656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00144523 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00179107 BTC.

About Augur

Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prediction markets are widely considered the best forecasting tool. Augur is an open, global platform where anyone anywhere can create, monitor or trade in prediction markets about any topic. Think of it as an “Early Warning System'' with the most accurate event forecasts, a potential “Google Search”, “Bloomberg Terminal” or “Reuters Terminal” for crowdsourced event forecasts. The system plans to use the “Wisdom of Crowds'' (“collective intelligence'') via market incentives, “Long Tail'' dynamics and blockchain technology to securely generate a more accurate, robust and unfiltered array of dynamic event forecasts than any alternative can match. Augur is decentralized, self-regulating, pseudonymous and autonomous. It offers the promise of markets without exposure to counterparty risk, principal-agent problems or central points of control, failure or censorship. No person is ever in direct control of someone else’s funds or in a position to single-handedly threaten the system’s integrity. The software is comprised of smart contracts perpetually deployed on a blockchain network, which enables applications deployed to be immune to local outages while benefiting from the entire community's security. All interactions with markets are communicated as database transactions between unique accounts powered by immutable software instructions. “

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Mercatox, Mr. Exchange, BigONE, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Gatehub, BX Thailand, Poloniex, Upbit, Gatecoin, ChaoEX, Liqui, LiteBit.eu, Abucoins, Gate.io, HitBTC, Livecoin, RippleFox, Cobinhood, Kraken, Exrates, Qryptos and IDEX. It is not currently possible to buy Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.