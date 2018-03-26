Auryn Resources Inc. (AUG) Short Interest Update

Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 614,382 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the February 28th total of 570,402 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,319 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Auryn Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Auryn Resources stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) by 146.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,905,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 3.70% of Auryn Resources worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 225,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,167. Auryn Resources has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $108.33 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00.

