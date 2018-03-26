Autonio (NIO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8,070.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, Autonio has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One Autonio token can now be bought for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. Autonio has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $8,070.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007433 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002788 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00721329 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012364 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00038343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00144278 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00179539 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s genesis date was November 28th, 2017. Autonio’s total supply is 220,466,789 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,828,135 tokens. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio. The official website for Autonio is auton.io. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio.

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is not presently possible to purchase Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

