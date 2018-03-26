AvatarCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $117,682.00 (AV)

AvatarCoin (CURRENCY:AV) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, AvatarCoin has traded up 42.5% against the dollar. One AvatarCoin coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AvatarCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $117,682.00 worth of AvatarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00150091 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00021064 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000126 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000589 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000075 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000996 BTC.

PIECoin (PIE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001182 BTC.

About AvatarCoin

AV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2016.

Buying and Selling AvatarCoin

AvatarCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy AvatarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AvatarCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AvatarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

