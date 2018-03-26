Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) Director Sells $3,173,400.00 in Stock

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Director Dean A. Scarborough sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $3,173,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE AVY) traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.76. The stock had a trading volume of 801,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $9,061.84, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.20. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52-week low of $78.61 and a 52-week high of $123.67.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 8,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Barclays upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/avery-dennison-corp-avy-director-sells-3173400-00-in-stock.html.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.