Baines Creek Capital, Llc Purchases 75,307 Shares of Legacy Reserves LP (LGCY) Stock

Legacy Reserves LP (NASDAQ:LGCY) major shareholder Baines Creek Capital, Llc bought 75,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $337,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Baines Creek Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legacy Reserves alerts:

On Monday, March 26th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc bought 485,455 shares of Legacy Reserves stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,378,729.50.

On Monday, March 19th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc bought 43,300 shares of Legacy Reserves stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $171,035.00.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Baines Creek Capital, Llc bought 192,720 shares of Legacy Reserves stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $795,933.60.

On Friday, March 16th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc bought 333,000 shares of Legacy Reserves stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,272,060.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of Legacy Reserves stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $407,000.00.

On Thursday, March 8th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc bought 274,000 shares of Legacy Reserves stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00.

On Friday, March 2nd, Baines Creek Capital, Llc bought 210,128 shares of Legacy Reserves stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $821,600.48.

On Monday, March 5th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc purchased 434,137 shares of Legacy Reserves stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.52.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc purchased 540,262 shares of Legacy Reserves stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,901,722.24.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Baines Creek Capital, Llc purchased 112,154 shares of Legacy Reserves stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $315,152.74.

Shares of Legacy Reserves LP (NASDAQ LGCY) traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,699,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.72, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.69. Legacy Reserves LP has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $137.09 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Reserves in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. RR Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Legacy Reserves by 40.5% in the third quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Reserves in the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Legacy Reserves from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Legacy Reserves from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.58.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Baines Creek Capital, Llc Purchases 75,307 Shares of Legacy Reserves LP (LGCY) Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/baines-creek-capital-llc-purchases-75307-shares-of-legacy-reserves-lp-lgcy-stock.html.

Legacy Reserves Company Profile

Legacy Reserves LP (Legacy) is a master limited partnership company. The Company focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties located in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had proved reserves of approximately 144.8 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe), of which 72% were natural gas, 28% were oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) and 94% were classified as proved developed producing.

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Reserves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Reserves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.