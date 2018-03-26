BancFirst Co. (BANF) Major Shareholder Sells $444,238.60 in Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) major shareholder Banking Ltd Ptnrshp R sold 7,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $444,238.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,757,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,644,673.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Banking Ltd Ptnrshp R also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BancFirst alerts:

On Wednesday, March 21st, Banking Ltd Ptnrshp R sold 3,600 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $201,672.00.

On Monday, March 19th, Banking Ltd Ptnrshp R sold 1,600 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $89,760.00.

On Friday, March 9th, Banking Ltd Ptnrshp R sold 112,983 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $6,330,437.49.

On Monday, March 12th, Banking Ltd Ptnrshp R sold 15,068 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $849,232.48.

On Monday, January 22nd, Banking Ltd Ptnrshp R sold 44,590 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $2,498,377.70.

On Friday, January 19th, Banking Ltd Ptnrshp R sold 38,518 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $2,159,319.08.

Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.60. 19,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,476. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $61.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,690.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.71.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $91.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.53 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 23.61%. equities analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 5.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 100.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 95.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BancFirst Co. (BANF) Major Shareholder Sells $444,238.60 in Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/bancfirst-co-banf-major-shareholder-sells-444238-60-in-stock-updated.html.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its operating activities through its principal subsidiary, BancFirst (the Bank), a state-chartered bank. It has four business units, which include metropolitan banks, community banks, other financial services, and executive, operations and support.

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.