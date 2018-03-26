Banco Macro SA (BMA) Position Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Macro SA (NYSE:BMA) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,045 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,477 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Banco Macro worth $21,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 66.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the third quarter worth $317,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 54.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 382.4% during the third quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 399,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,826,000 after buying an additional 316,320 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Macro SA (NYSE BMA) opened at $106.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $6,999.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. Banco Macro SA has a 12-month low of $82.68 and a 12-month high of $136.10.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $401.72 million during the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 25.77%. equities analysts predict that Banco Macro SA will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Santander upgraded shares of Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.35.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA is an Argnetina-based financial institution (the Bank) that offers traditional bank products and services to companies, including those operating in regional economies, as well as to individuals. In addition, the Bank performs certain transactions through its subsidiaries, including mainly Banco del Tucuman, Macro Bank Ltd, Macro Securities SA, Macro Fiducia SA and Macro Fondos SGFCI SA.

