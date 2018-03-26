Bank of East Asia (BKEAY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a $4.50 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bank E Asia has dedicated itself to service on behalf of the people of Hong Kong and customers in China and overseas. BEA is the largest independent local bank in Hong Kong. BEA offers a full range of wholesale and retail banking services covering corporate banking, personal banking, investment banking and China services. Products ranging from deposits, foreign currency savings, mortgage loans, consumer loans, credit cards, Cyberbanking, Mandatory Provident Fund services, trade finance, syndicated loans, remittances and foreign exchange margin trading. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Bank of East Asia (BKEAY) traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.07. 2,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489. Bank of East Asia has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $4.61.

About Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited is a company mainly engaged in the banking business. Along with subsidiaries, it operates its business through nine segments: the China Operations segment, the Personal Banking segment, the Corporate Banking segment, the Overseas Operations segment, the Wealth Management segment, the Treasury Markets segment, the Financial Institutions segment, the Other Hong Kong Banking Operations segment, the Corporate Services segment, and the Other Businesses segment.

