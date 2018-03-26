BankUnited (BKU) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 11th.

BankUnited has a payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BankUnited to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $40.38. 621,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,482. The stock has a market cap of $4,156.94, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $30.37 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $285.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.33 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 45.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

BankUnited announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 40,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $1,684,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 2,682 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $115,111.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,218. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BankUnited (BKU) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/bankunited-bku-plans-0-21-quarterly-dividend.html.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is the bank holding company of BankUnited (the Bank). The bank is a national banking association. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank provided a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through 94 banking centers located in 15 Florida counties and six banking centers in the New York metropolitan area.

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.