Insider Selling: Basic Energy Services, Inc. (BAS) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) insider Thomas Monroe Patterson sold 1,500 shares of Basic Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $25,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Monroe Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Thomas Monroe Patterson sold 1,500 shares of Basic Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $27,255.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Thomas Monroe Patterson sold 1,500 shares of Basic Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $37,020.00.

Basic Energy Services, Inc. (BAS) traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.51. 344,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.02, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.66. Basic Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.84.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $235.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.46 million. Basic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. research analysts expect that Basic Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BAS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Basic Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Basic Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Basic Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services during the third quarter worth $264,000.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides a range of well site services in the United States to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies, including completion and remedial services, fluid services, well servicing and contract drilling. The Company operates through the segment, which include Completion and Remedial Services, Fluid Services, Well Servicing and Contract Drilling.

