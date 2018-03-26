PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (BKLN) Shares Bought by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 93,248 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC owned about 0.16% of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II worth $12,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,214,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,430,000 after purchasing an additional 680,499 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 25.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,415,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,787,000 after acquiring an additional 652,801 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,042,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,475,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,166,000 after buying an additional 1,124,175 shares during the last quarter.

Get PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II alerts:

PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA BKLN) opened at $23.06 on Monday. PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $23.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.0758 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (BKLN) Shares Bought by BB&T Securities LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/bbt-securities-llc-buys-93248-shares-of-powershares-exchange-traded-fund-trust-ii-bkln-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.