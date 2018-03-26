American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Position Lifted by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,047 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $12,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 22.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 7.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 43,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank upgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.25 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) opened at $66.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32,664.25, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $63.32 and a twelve month high of $78.07.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 64.08%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc (AEP) is a public utility holding company that owns, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding common stock of its public utility subsidiaries and varying percentages of other subsidiaries. The service areas of the Company’s public utility subsidiaries cover the states of Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

