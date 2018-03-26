BB&T Securities LLC Has $13.32 Million Holdings in Cerner Co. (CERN)

BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Cerner worth $13,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ CERN) opened at $56.51 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $56.49 and a 12 month high of $73.86. The firm has a market cap of $18,795.07, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cerner had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In related news, VP Jeffrey A. Townsend sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $14,246,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 307,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $19,852,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,229,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,341,469.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 541,800 shares of company stock valued at $34,353,860 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation (Cerner) is a supplier of healthcare information technology (HCIT). The Company offers a range of intelligent solutions and services that support the clinical, financial and operational needs of organizations of all sizes. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Global. The Domestic segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures associated with business activity in the United States.

