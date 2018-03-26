BCE Inc. (BCE) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $17,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BCE in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cedar Hill Associates LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 44.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE BCE) opened at $42.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38,081.68, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.36. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.34 and a 12 month high of $49.06.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.601 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

BCE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

BCE Inc is a communications company. The Company’s segments include Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. Its Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communications products and services to its residential, small and medium-sized business and large enterprise customers across Canada.

