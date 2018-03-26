Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) & The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ: BECN) is one of 191 public companies in the “NONFOOD RETAIL/WH” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Beacon Roofing Supply to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Beacon Roofing Supply has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beacon Roofing Supply’s peers have a beta of 1.17, meaning that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beacon Roofing Supply and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Beacon Roofing Supply $4.38 billion $100.86 million 23.25 Beacon Roofing Supply Competitors $8.90 billion $395.30 million -632.36

Beacon Roofing Supply’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Beacon Roofing Supply. Beacon Roofing Supply is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.6% of shares of all “NONFOOD RETAIL/WH” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Beacon Roofing Supply shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “NONFOOD RETAIL/WH” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Beacon Roofing Supply and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beacon Roofing Supply 3.29% 9.60% 4.21% Beacon Roofing Supply Competitors -0.23% -208.02% 3.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Beacon Roofing Supply and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beacon Roofing Supply 0 3 7 0 2.70 Beacon Roofing Supply Competitors 2110 11428 15205 588 2.49

Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus price target of $59.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.22%. As a group, “NONFOOD RETAIL/WH” companies have a potential upside of 6.43%. Given Beacon Roofing Supply’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Beacon Roofing Supply is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Beacon Roofing Supply beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories. Its non-residential roofing products comprise single-ply roofing, asphalt, metal, modified bitumen, and build-up roofing products; cements and coatings; flat stock and tapered insulations; commercial fasteners; metal edges and flashings; smoke/roof hatches; roofing tools; sheet metal products, including copper, aluminum, and steel; and PVC, thermoplastic olefin, and ethylene propylene diene monomer membrane products. The company also provides complementary building products, such as vinyl, wood, and fiber cement sidings; and stone veneers, windows, doors, skylights, and gutters and downspouts, as well as decking and railing, sealants, air barriers, water proofing, building insulation, concrete restoration systems, and millwork products. In addition, it offers value-added services, including advice and assistance on product identification, specification, and technical support; job site delivery, rooftop loading, and logistical services; tapered insulation design and related layout services; metal fabrication and related metal roofing design and layout services; trade credit; and marketing support for contractors. As of November 20, 2017, the company operated through a network of 383 branches in 48 states of the United States and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

