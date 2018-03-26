BeaverCoin (BVC) Trading Down 54.5% Over Last Week

BeaverCoin (CURRENCY:BVC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. BeaverCoin has a total market capitalization of $81,884.00 and $0.00 worth of BeaverCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeaverCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BeaverCoin has traded down 54.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.92 or 0.01796100 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005063 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015201 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001190 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00022790 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002318 BTC.

About BeaverCoin

BeaverCoin (CURRENCY:BVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2014. BeaverCoin’s total supply is 3,115,258 coins. BeaverCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeaverCoin_BVC. The official website for BeaverCoin is beavercoin.org.

BeaverCoin Coin Trading

BeaverCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to buy BeaverCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeaverCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeaverCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

