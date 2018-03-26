BERNcash (CRYPTO:BERN) Trading Down 0% This Week

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One BERNcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, BERNcash has traded down 0% against the US dollar. BERNcash has a total market cap of $218,899.00 and $439.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BERNcash

BERNcash (BERN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. The official website for BERNcash is berncoin.org. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash.

According to CryptoCompare, ” BERNcash, is a peer-to-peer payment system that allows instant payments with low fees. BERN was named after presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. “

Buying and Selling BERNcash

BERNcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy BERNcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BERNcash must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BERNcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

