South Street Advisors LLC Buys 2,340 Shares of BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP)

South Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,680 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. BHP Billiton comprises 2.7% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Billiton were worth $9,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in BHP Billiton by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 18,430 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BHP Billiton by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,633 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in BHP Billiton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BHP Billiton by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,073 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc grew its position in BHP Billiton by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 55,794 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE BHP) traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.37. The company had a trading volume of 799,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.75. BHP Billiton Limited has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $50.79.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This is a positive change from BHP Billiton’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.86. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BHP Billiton from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on BHP Billiton from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered BHP Billiton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.55 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.37.

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Limited is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

