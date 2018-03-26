Billionaire Token Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (XBL)

Billionaire Token (CURRENCY:XBL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last week, Billionaire Token has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. Billionaire Token has a market capitalization of $535,840.00 and approximately $1,369.00 worth of Billionaire Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Billionaire Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Billionaire Token alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007430 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002807 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.20 or 0.00736279 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015084 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012217 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00038727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00147743 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00184071 BTC.

Billionaire Token Token Profile

Billionaire Token’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Billionaire Token’s total supply is 3,315,270 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,268,274 tokens. Billionaire Token’s official website is billionairetoken.com. Billionaire Token’s official Twitter account is @BillionaireTkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Billionaire Token is /r/BillionaireTkn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Billionaire Token Token Trading

Billionaire Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Billionaire Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Billionaire Token must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Billionaire Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Billionaire Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Billionaire Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.