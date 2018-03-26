BitBay (BAY) Price Hits $0.0515 on Major Exchanges

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One BitBay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX and Bittrex. BitBay has a market capitalization of $52.05 million and $9.68 million worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitBay has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00197538 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00047357 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000610 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CybCSec (XCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitBay Profile

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,010,076,886 coins. BitBay’s official website is bitbay.market. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBay is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency with a 1% APY in staking rewards. BitBay provides many additional tools like smart-contract capabilities, an in-wallet decentralized e-commerce platform, “Pay-to-Email” transactions, asset pegging and more. “

Buying and Selling BitBay

BitBay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy BitBay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBay must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBay using one of the exchanges listed above.

