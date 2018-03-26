BitBean (BITB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.98 Million

BitBean (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One BitBean coin can currently be bought for about $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, BitBean has traded 39.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitBean has a market capitalization of $58.75 million and $1.98 million worth of BitBean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitBean alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00037864 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.40 or 0.00846279 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010561 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00021555 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002117 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded down 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00016044 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001635 BTC.

About BitBean

BitBean (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2015. BitBean’s total supply is 2,308,001,000 coins. The official message board for BitBean is www.bitbean.org/forum. The official website for BitBean is www.bitbean.org. BitBean’s official Twitter account is @BitBeanCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative crypto currency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “

Buying and Selling BitBean

BitBean can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase BitBean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBean must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for BitBean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BitBean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.