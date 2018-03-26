bitCNY 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.35 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One bitCNY token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00002143 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Coinbene, BitShares Asset Exchange and AEX. In the last week, bitCNY has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $27.69 million and approximately $6.35 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007443 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002764 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00709844 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015045 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012625 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00038367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00141255 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00180592 BTC.

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 161,781,000 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange, OpenLedger DEX, AEX and Coinbene. It is not presently possible to buy bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

