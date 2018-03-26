Bitcoin Atom 24-Hour Volume Tops $13,510.00 (CRYPTO:BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 34.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.81 or 0.00022909 BTC on exchanges including Mr. Exchange, OkCoin Intl., YoBit and xBTCe. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 83.2% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $0.00 and $13,510.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002773 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00723177 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015247 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012639 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00038419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00141209 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00181160 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OkCoin Intl., HitBTC, Bitonic, WEX, Binance, BitMarket, OKEx, Cryptopia, Quoine, Korbit, AEX, ZB.COM, Bitstamp, BtcTrade.im, BTC Markets, Bithumb, Exmo, TOPBTC, Luno, Tidex, Bitcoin Indonesia, OEX, Huobi, Fisco, YoBit, Independent Reserve, BX Thailand, Kucoin, Coinsquare, GDAX, BitMEX, Foxbit, Gatecoin, Coinnest, xBTCe, itBit, Bibox, Bitfinex, Liqui, Paribu, BitBay, Zaif, BitGrail, QuadrigaCX, Bit-Z, CoinsBank, Coinfloor, Negocie Coins, DSX, CEX.IO, RightBTC, BTCBOX, EXX, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Lbank, Upbit, Bitbank, BTCTurk, Mercado Bitcoin, ACX, GetBTC, LakeBTC, Bitso, BL3P, Gate.io, Livecoin, BTCC, Coinbene, Coinrail, CoolCoin, Mr. Exchange, bitFlyer, AidosMarket, BTC-Alpha, Coinone, Poloniex and Gemini. It is not possible to buy Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

