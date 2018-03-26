Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $914.85 or 0.11327700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitcoin Indonesia, CoinsBank, Bleutrade and BTCTurk. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion and $299.53 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,126.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00022512 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00160934 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.32 or 0.01898430 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00021119 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00017001 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002868 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002291 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008279 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 17,038,963 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Also BCH will adjust the difficulty every 6 blocks as opposed to 2016 blocks as with Bitcoin.Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer.Specification”

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoolCoin, Coinsquare, Allcoin, Coinrail, Livecoin, Bitcoin Indonesia, RightBTC, BTC Markets, Fisco, itBit, CoinsBank, Exmo, Bithumb, Bibox, QuadrigaCX, YoBit, Bitbank, Coinnest, BL3P, HitBTC, ACX, Bitfinex, BitMEX, GetBTC, Huobi, Coinone, Gate.io, Kucoin, BitBay, Binance, CoinExchange, WEX, Bleutrade, Korbit, Coinroom, BTCBOX, Lbank, Zaif, Kraken, Paribu, Bitso, Coinfloor, Poloniex, Luno, CEX.IO, Tidex, GDAX, Negocie Coins, BTCTurk, Cryptopia, Quoine, Liqui, BX Thailand, EXX, CoinEgg, bitFlyer, Foxbit, OKEx, BTCC, Bitonic, BitGrail, xBTCe, Bittrex, Upbit, Gemini, LakeBTC, BtcTrade.im, Mr. Exchange, Bitstamp, Bit-Z, Gatecoin, ZB.COM and Independent Reserve. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

