Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $2.67 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $2.67 or 0.00033080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, OKEx, YoBit and C-CEX. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $408.08 million and $7.88 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 155,644,250 coins and its circulating supply is 152,746,875 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, YoBit, Huobi, Bit-Z, BigONE, Gate.io, C-CEX, Binance, OKEx, OEX, AEX, Coinnest, Kucoin, Exrates, BtcTrade.im and CoinBene. It is not presently possible to buy Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

