Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Market Cap Tops $4.52 Million

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $214,363.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be bought for about $42.04 or 0.00497031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00063653 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00032874 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014058 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00073573 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00022638 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00030388 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 107,520 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 10% annnualised interest rate.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Poloniex, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

