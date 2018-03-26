Bitcoin Silver (BTCS) Price Tops $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Silver (CURRENCY:BTCS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Bitcoin Silver has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Bitcoin Silver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Silver token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Silver has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Silver alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.92 or 0.01796100 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005063 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015201 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001190 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00022790 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Bitcoin Silver Token Profile

Bitcoin Silver (BTCS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2013. Bitcoin Silver’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Silver is bitcoinsilver.io. Bitcoin Silver’s official Twitter account is @theotherbitcoin.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Silver

Bitcoin Silver can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to buy Bitcoin Silver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Silver must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Silver using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Silver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.