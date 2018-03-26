Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) (BTU) Tops One Day Volume of $0.00

Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) (CURRENCY:BTU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 26th. Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) coin can now be bought for $53.75 or 0.00397052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002773 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00723177 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015247 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012639 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00038419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00141209 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00181160 BTC.

Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) Profile

The official website for Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) is www.bitcoinunlimited.info. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) is /r/bitcoin_unlimited.

Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) Coin Trading

Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to purchase Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) using one of the exchanges listed above.

