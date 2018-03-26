bitJob Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million (STU)

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, bitJob has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. bitJob has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $660,552.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitJob token can currently be purchased for about $0.0287 or 0.00000355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, YoBit, IDEX and Qryptos.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get bitJob alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007411 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002775 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.17 or 0.00719853 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00014987 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012412 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00038593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00143692 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00181790 BTC.

About bitJob

bitJob was first traded on September 12th, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,043,991 tokens. The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for bitJob is bitjob.io. bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for bitJob is medium.com/bitjob.

bitJob Token Trading

bitJob can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Qryptos and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy bitJob directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitJob must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitJob using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitJob Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitJob and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.