BitQuark Price Reaches $0.0064 on Exchanges (BTQ)

BitQuark (CURRENCY:BTQ) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. BitQuark has a total market capitalization of $62,268.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of BitQuark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitQuark has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. One BitQuark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000411 BTC.

BitQuark Coin Profile

BitQuark (CURRENCY:BTQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2014. BitQuark’s total supply is 9,781,971 coins. BitQuark’s official website is www.bitquark.info. BitQuark’s official Twitter account is @BitQuarkCoin.

Buying and Selling BitQuark

BitQuark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not possible to purchase BitQuark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitQuark must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitQuark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

