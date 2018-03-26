Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, March 15th.

BKCC has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Blackrock Capital Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackrock Capital Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackrock Capital Investment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.42.

Get Blackrock Capital Investment alerts:

Shares of BKCC stock opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.51, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Blackrock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. equities analysts predict that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 257.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $999,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,302,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,345,000 after acquiring an additional 165,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/blackrock-capital-investment-bkcc-downgraded-to-hold-at-valuengine-updated.html.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is an externally-managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through its debt and equity investments. The Company provides middle-market companies with a range of financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.